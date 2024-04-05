Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chemours from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Chemours Trading Down 5.0 %

Chemours Announces Dividend

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. Chemours has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $39.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.52%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after acquiring an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chemours by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,800,000 after acquiring an additional 612,071 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chemours by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

