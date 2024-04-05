Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,186 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $51,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $85,025,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6,453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 437,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431,228 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 493,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 405,553 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.97. 1,713,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,829,827. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

