Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $31,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

TT stock traded up $7.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.17. 302,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,063. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $306.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.92.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

