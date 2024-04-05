Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 994,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $40,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 97,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,807,732. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

