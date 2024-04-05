Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,010 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of FedEx worth $33,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $496,611,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $267,135,000 after purchasing an additional 595,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.35. 524,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.51 and its 200 day moving average is $253.48. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,542,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,143 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.