Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 12,809 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.18% of Nasdaq worth $60,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $61.90. 647,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.