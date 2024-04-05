Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $56,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.47. 948,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.60. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

