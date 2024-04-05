Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,577 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Waste Management worth $36,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 189.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $206.93. 1,131,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,800. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.27 and its 200-day moving average is $181.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

