Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,077 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $55,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,802 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.47. The stock had a trading volume of 703,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

