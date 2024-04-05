Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,772 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Southern worth $43,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,564. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.13%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

