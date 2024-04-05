Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 432,492 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 432,492 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.73% of Cognex worth $52,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 314,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,503. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CGNX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognex

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.