Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 7,338 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Target worth $45,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Target by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Target by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management increased its position in Target by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 7,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,095. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

