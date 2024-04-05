Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $43,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $576.16. 257,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,758. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.36 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

