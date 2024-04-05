China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,783 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 351.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 297.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $97,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,788 shares of company stock worth $841,461 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

ACAD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 112,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,559. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACAD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.