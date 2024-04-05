China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,281 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 339.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPH traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,711. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 21.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,708,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

