China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,668 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 351.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 1.3 %

ITCI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.06. The stock had a trading volume of 54,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,055. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,576,556.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,301,065.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,576,556.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,301,065.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,765 shares of company stock valued at $24,201,987 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

