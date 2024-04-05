China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 350.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BeiGene by 137.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BeiGene by 24.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BeiGene by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BeiGene by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of BGNE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.74. 17,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $272.49.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Further Reading

