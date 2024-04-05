China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 208.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,902 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 292,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

Guardant Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. 184,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.54. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 301.94% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

