China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 10,400 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 116.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,689,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,573,000 after acquiring an additional 174,915 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,375,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,636. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

