China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 357.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NTLA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. 143,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,755. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

