China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 355.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Medpace by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Medpace by 67.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,940. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.43 and a 12 month high of $419.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.