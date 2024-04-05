China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.70 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.3% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.38.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,515,664 shares of company stock valued at $712,126,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $9.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $520.30. 3,344,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,476,145. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $530.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $478.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

