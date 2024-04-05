China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $275,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

HON traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.01 and its 200-day moving average is $195.49.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.