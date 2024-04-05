China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 389.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDGL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,468.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,728,000 after acquiring an additional 347,448 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,616,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,605,000 after buying an additional 218,630 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,865,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,727.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,488,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

MDGL traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.95. 34,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.70. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.98) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total transaction of $2,832,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,529.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.