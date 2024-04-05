China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 126.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.2 %

SKX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 112,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,520. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $65.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,544,983.02. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,573.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,875 shares of company stock worth $15,021,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

