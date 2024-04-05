China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth $578,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of UGL traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. The company had a trading volume of 87,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,974. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 1 year low of $50.62 and a 1 year high of $77.65.

About ProShares Ultra Gold

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

