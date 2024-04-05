China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,541 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 353.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,416,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,391,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 717,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,771,000 after buying an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 559,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,657,000 after buying an additional 56,861 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.9 %

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,103. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.83 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,231.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Krystal Biotech

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,587 shares of company stock worth $6,535,591. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.