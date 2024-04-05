China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 404.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. 43,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,279. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCKT. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Militello sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $69,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,215.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,208 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,239. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

