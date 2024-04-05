China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 418.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,335,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $33,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $201,922.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $201,922.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,721 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RARE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 60,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,907. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.