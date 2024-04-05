China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 384.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN remained flat at $31.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,778,325. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $5,562,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

