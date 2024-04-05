China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,600 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $958.80. 1,518,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,460,394. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $889.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $865.23.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

