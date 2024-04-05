China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.88. The stock had a trading volume of 260,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,808. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $141.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

