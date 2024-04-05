Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Up 1.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $2,905.58 and last traded at $2,905.58. 47,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 230,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,856.03.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMG. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,602.15.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,903,850,000 after purchasing an additional 301,742 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,685.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,304.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

