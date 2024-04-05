Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Up 1.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% on Friday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $2,905.58 and last traded at $2,905.58. Approximately 47,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 230,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,856.03.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,602.15.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,685.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,304.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

