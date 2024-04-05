CIBC Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$115.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Canada downgraded Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$109.36.

Get Dollarama alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DOL

Dollarama Stock Performance

About Dollarama

Shares of Dollarama stock traded up C$3.39 on Friday, hitting C$113.76. The stock had a trading volume of 162,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,193. The stock has a market cap of C$31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$80.81 and a 52-week high of C$114.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$98.62.

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.