Citigroup Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $169.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $150.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

OC traded up $4.15 on Friday, reaching $173.10. The stock had a trading volume of 169,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,165. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $92.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average of $142.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

