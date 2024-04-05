Citigroup’s (C) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their overweight rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.21.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,775,000 after purchasing an additional 519,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

