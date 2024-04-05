Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 1,067 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,861,000 after buying an additional 1,580,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,707,000 after buying an additional 1,750,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,562,000 after buying an additional 201,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,248,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

