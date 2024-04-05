Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 57,413 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 311.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $182.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.80. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

