Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 187.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 39,245 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

