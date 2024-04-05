Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,021 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 106.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,205,000 after buying an additional 1,318,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $44,210,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

