Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day moving average is $109.80. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

