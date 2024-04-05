Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1,403.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 188.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TGTX stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 723.36 and a beta of 2.30. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

