Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 13,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 481,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ares Capital stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
