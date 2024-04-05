Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.13% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 255,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

