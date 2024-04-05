Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June (BATS:DJUN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June by 2,485.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June by 7.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June Trading Down 0.5 %

DJUN stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

