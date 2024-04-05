Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.