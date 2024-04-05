Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,048 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

