Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises about 0.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4,709.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $92.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.7685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

