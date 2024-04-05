Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $54.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

